A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
Welcome to the OWASP WrongSecrets game! The game is packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in your software. Each challenge helps you recognize common mistakes in secrets management and reflect on your own strategy. Play the challenges on Heroku, Render.io, Railway, Minikube, AWS, GCP, Azure, or your own cloud environment.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.
An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape with explanations beyond buzzwords.