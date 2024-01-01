OWASP WrongSecrets 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Welcome to the OWASP WrongSecrets game! The game is packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in your software. Each challenge helps you recognize common mistakes in secrets management and reflect on your own strategy. Play the challenges on Heroku, Render.io, Railway, Minikube, AWS, GCP, Azure, or your own cloud environment.