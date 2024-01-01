OWASP WrongSecrets Logo

OWASP WrongSecrets

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Welcome to the OWASP WrongSecrets game! The game is packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in your software. Each challenge helps you recognize common mistakes in secrets management and reflect on your own strategy. Play the challenges on Heroku, Render.io, Railway, Minikube, AWS, GCP, Azure, or your own cloud environment.

Training and Resources
Free
securitycloud-securitydevsecops

ALTERNATIVES