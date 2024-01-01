Access Undenied on AWS

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes. Overview Common use cases Simple Startup Installation - Installation from pip - Installation from source code (development) Usage - Getting events - Permissions - Same account assets only, no SCPs - Cross-account assets and SCPs CLI Commands - Analyze - Get SCPs Output Format Output Fields - AccessDeniedReason: ResultDetails - PoliciesToAdd - ExplicitDenyPolicies Acknowledgements Appendices - Running AccessUndenied from a Lambda function - Setting up a venv - Getting CloudTrail events via the LookupEvents API with the CLI - Getting Cloudtrail events from the AWS Console's event history Example Cloudtrail event Least privilege AccessUndenied policy Overview Access Undenied analyzes AWS CloudTrail AccessDenied events, scans the environment to identify and explain the reasons for them, and offers actionable least-privilege remediation suggestions. Common use cases Sometimes, the new and more detailed AccessDenied messages provided by AWS will be sufficient. However, that is not always the case. Some AccessDenied messages do not provide details. Among the serv
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.