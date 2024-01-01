multi-threaded

A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding

Miscellaneous
multi-threadedproxy
cors-scanner

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Network Security
corsscannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningmulti-threadedweb-app-security
honeydet

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

Honeypots
honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
YAIDS

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded
AWS Recon

A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityinventorycollectionrubymulti-threaded