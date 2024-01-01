A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
A modern alternative to legacy VPNs, Firezone is an open source platform that securely manages remote access for any-sized organization. It takes a granular, least-privileged approach to access management with group-based policies, offering fast speeds with WireGuard®, scalability with load balancing and failover, end-to-end encryption, zero attack surface, open-source codebase, flexible user authentication, and easy deployment.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.
A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.