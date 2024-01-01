Firezone 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A modern alternative to legacy VPNs, Firezone is an open source platform that securely manages remote access for any-sized organization. It takes a granular, least-privileged approach to access management with group-based policies, offering fast speeds with WireGuard®, scalability with load balancing and failover, end-to-end encryption, zero attack surface, open-source codebase, flexible user authentication, and easy deployment.