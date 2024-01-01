awesome-mobile-security

A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.
An effort to build a single place for all useful android and iOS security related stuff. All references and tools belong to their respective owners. I'm just maintaining it.
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.