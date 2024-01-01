Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service that continuously monitors your AWS accounts, workloads, and data for potential security threats, providing intelligent insights to help keep your environment secure. Key Features: - Continuous monitoring for threats - Integration with AWS services - Easy to set up and use Pricing: - Start your 30-day free trial with the AWS Free Tier Benefits: - Continuous monitoring to keep your accounts, workloads, and data secure
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.