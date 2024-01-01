Amazon GuardDuty 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service that continuously monitors your AWS accounts, workloads, and data for potential security threats, providing intelligent insights to help keep your environment secure. Key Features: - Continuous monitoring for threats - Integration with AWS services - Easy to set up and use Pricing: - Start your 30-day free trial with the AWS Free Tier Benefits: - Continuous monitoring to keep your accounts, workloads, and data secure