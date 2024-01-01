Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app designed for Mac with the latest technologies, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free. It offers features such as full scan, junk remover, configurator, password manager, free VPN, and tracker remover, ensuring users' online safety and privacy. Avira Free Security is built on Apple's native tech stack, making it the safest, lightest, and most Mac-native security application, with low memory usage and fast performance.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.