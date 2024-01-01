Avira Antivirus for Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app designed for Mac with the latest technologies, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free. It offers features such as full scan, junk remover, configurator, password manager, free VPN, and tracker remover, ensuring users' online safety and privacy. Avira Free Security is built on Apple's native tech stack, making it the safest, lightest, and most Mac-native security application, with low memory usage and fast performance.