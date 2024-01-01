ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes. This plugin will add an onRequest hook to check if a client (based on their IP address) has made too many requests in the given timeWindow. Usage: Register the plugin and, if required, pass some custom options. Example: ```javascript import Fastify from 'fastify' const fastify = Fastify() await fastify.register(import('@fastify/rate-limit'), { max: 100, timeWindow: '1 minute' }) fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => { reply.send({ hello: 'world' }) }) fastify.listen({ port: 3000 }, err => { if (err) throw err console.log('Server listening at http://localhost:3000') }) ```
Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.