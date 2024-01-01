observability

CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability
Fibratus

A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowskernelsecurityobservability
Kubernetes Event Exporter

Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesobservabilityyaml
Cilium

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.

Network Security
Free
ebpfnetworkingobservabilitysecuritylinux
Tracee

Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.

Application Security
Free
runtime-securityobservabilityebpfsystem-securitybehavioral-analysis
Elastic Security

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security