4 tools and resources
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.