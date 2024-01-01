url

unfurl

Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.

Network Security
Free
urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython
Machinae Security Intelligence Collector

Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.

Threat Management
Free
intelligence-gatheringip-addressdomain-nameurl
URL Scan

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Network Security
Free
urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security
Chrome URL Dumper

Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromebrowserdatabaseurlsecurity