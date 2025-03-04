Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is an email protection solution designed to safeguard organizations against email-based threats. Based on the limited information available, this appears to be a service offered by Cloudflare as part of their security portfolio. While specific details about the product features are not accessible due to the 404 error, Cloudflare's email security solutions typically focus on protecting against phishing attempts, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats. As a cloud-based solution, it likely integrates with existing email infrastructure to provide threat detection and prevention capabilities without requiring extensive on-premises hardware or software installation. The service would align with Cloudflare's broader security offerings, which include network security, application security, and zero-trust solutions.
ALTERNATIVES
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
