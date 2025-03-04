Cloudflare Cloud Email Security Logo

Commercial
Email Security
email-security
cloud
cloud-security
phishing
security
threat-detection
malware
cybersecurity
security-platform
threat-prevention
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is an email protection solution designed to safeguard organizations against email-based threats. Based on the limited information available, this appears to be a service offered by Cloudflare as part of their security portfolio. While specific details about the product features are not accessible due to the 404 error, Cloudflare's email security solutions typically focus on protecting against phishing attempts, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats. As a cloud-based solution, it likely integrates with existing email infrastructure to provide threat detection and prevention capabilities without requiring extensive on-premises hardware or software installation. The service would align with Cloudflare's broader security offerings, which include network security, application security, and zero-trust solutions.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Trustwave MailMarshal

An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.

Commercial
Email Security
Egress Prevent

Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.

Commercial
Email Security
FortiMail

FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.

Commercial
Email Security
Microsoft Defender for Office 365

A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.

Commercial
Email Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security