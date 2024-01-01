kernel

Fibratus

A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowskernelsecurityobservability
AuditD on Android

Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.

Miscellaneous
Free
auditkernellinux
Dirty COW

A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability
eBPF Runtime Security

Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Application Security
Free
ebpfruntime-securitylinuxkernel
LinEnum

LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxenumerationkernelpermissions