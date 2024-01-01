NEW

Fibratus 0 ( 0 ) A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. Endpoint Security Free windowskernelsecurityobservability

AuditD on Android 0 ( 0 ) Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead. Miscellaneous Free auditkernellinux

Dirty COW 0 ( 0 ) A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages. Vulnerability Management Free linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability