The Practical Linux Hardening Guide provides a high-level overview of hardening GNU/Linux systems, touching and using industry standards such as CIS, STIG, NIST, PCI-DSS, SCAP, and more. It offers practical step-by-step instructions for building hardened systems and services, aiming to cover internal and external threats in a useful and simple manner.

