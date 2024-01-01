Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
The Practical Linux Hardening Guide provides a high-level overview of hardening GNU/Linux systems, touching and using industry standards such as CIS, STIG, NIST, PCI-DSS, SCAP, and more. It offers practical step-by-step instructions for building hardened systems and services, aiming to cover internal and external threats in a useful and simple manner.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.
A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.