Dicompot is a fully functional DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. It can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or MacOS 13.5+ using golang and git, and also has Docker support. The server logs to the console and a file called dicompot.log (JSON), and works well with screen for background running. It has been tested with findscu, getscu, and Horos from the DICOM Toolkit - DCMTK.