Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
Dicompot is a fully functional DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. It can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or MacOS 13.5+ using golang and git, and also has Docker support. The server logs to the console and a file called dicompot.log (JSON), and works well with screen for background running. It has been tested with findscu, getscu, and Horos from the DICOM Toolkit - DCMTK.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.
A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.