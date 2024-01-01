SandboxAPI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes. This library currently supports the following sandbox systems: * Cuckoo Sandbox * Falcon Sandbox (Formerly VxStream) * FireEye AX Series * Hatching Triage * Joe Sandbox * MetaDefender Sandbox * VMRay Analyzer * WildFire Sandbox It provides at least the following methods for each sandbox: * is_available(): Check if the sandbox is operable and reachable; returns a boolean * analyze(handle, filename): Submit a file for analysis; returns an item_id * check(item_id): Check if analysis has completed for a file; returns a boolean * report(item_id, report_format='json'): Retrieve the report for a submitted file * score(report): Parse out and return an integer score from the report object Some sandbox classes may have additional methods implemented. See inline documentation for more details. Note that the value returned from the score method may be on the range 0-10, or 0-100, depending on the sandbox in question, so you should refer to the specific sandbox's documentation when interpreting this value.