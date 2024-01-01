shellfirm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

shellfirm will intercept any risky patterns and immediately prompt a small challenge that will double verify your action, think of it as a captcha for your terminal. How does it work? shellfirm will evaluate all the shell commands behind the scenes. If a risky pattern is detected, you will immediately get a prompt with the relevant warning to verify your command. Example Setup: - Install via brew: brew tap kaplanelad/tap && brew install shellfirm - Or download the binary file from releases page, unzip the file and move to /usr/local/bin folder. - Validate shellfirm installation: shellfirm --version - Verify installation: mkdir /tmp/shellfirm cd /tmp/shellfirm git reset --hard - Select your shell: Oh My Zsh - Download zsh plugin: curl https://raw.github