KICS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Keeping Infrastructure as Code Secure KICS stands for Keeping Infrastructure as Code Secure, it is open source and is a must-have for any cloud native project. Getting Started Setting up and using KICS is super-easy. First, see how to install and get KICS running. Then explore KICS output results format and quickly fix the issues detected. Interested in more advanced stuff? Deep dive into KICS queries. Understand how to integrate KICS in your favourite CI/CD pipelines. See KICS documentation for more details and topics. How it Works What makes KICS really powerful and popular is its built-in extensibility. This extensibility is achieved by: Fully customizable and adjustable heuristics rules, called queries. These can be easily edited, extended and added. Robust but yet simple architecture, which allows quick addition of support for new Infrastructure as Code solutions. Community You're welcome to