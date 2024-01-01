git-secrets 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

git-secrets scans commits, commit messages, and --no-ff merges to prevent adding secrets into your git repositories. If a commit, commit message, or any commit in a --no-ff merge history matches one of your configured prohibited regular expression patterns, then the commit is rejected. Installing git-secrets - git-secrets must be placed somewhere in your PATH so that it is picked up by git when running git secrets. *nix (Linux/macOS) You can use the install target of the provided Makefile to install git secrets and the man page. You can customize the install path using the PREFIX and MANPREFIX variables. make install Windows Run the provided install script.