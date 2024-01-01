SQL Injection Cheat Sheets

Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Some useful syntax reminders for SQL Injection into various databases. Informix: SQL Injection into Informix databases. MSSQL: SQL Injection into MSSQL databases. Oracle: SQL Injection into Oracle databases. MySQL: SQL Injection into MySQL databases. Postgres: SQL Injection into PostgreSQL databases. DB2: Finding a SQL injection vulnerability in a web application backed by DB2 isn’t too common in my experience. Ingres: Ingres seems to be one of the less common database backends for web applications, so I thought it would be worth installing it and making some notes to make my next Ingres-based web app test a little easier. SQL Injection cheatsheet, database, pentest, sqlinjection, 0
A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API