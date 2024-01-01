Android Security Awesome

ALTERNATIVES

Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation Application Security Free awssecurityprivilege-escalationscript

cwe_checker 0 ( 0 ) cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis. Application Security Free binary-securityelffirmware-analysisbinary-analysis

Androguard 0 ( 0 ) A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities. Application Security Free fridafile-analysisbinary-analysisdexapk