Android Security Awesome

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
A collection of android security related resources A curated list of Android security related resources, including tools, tutorials, and more.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.