Generate a variety of suspect actions that are detected by Falco rulesets. Warning — We strongly recommend that you run the program within Docker (see below), since some commands might alter your system. For example, some actions modify files and directories below /bin, /etc, /dev, etc. Make sure you fully understand what is the purpose of this tool before running any action. Notice — From version v0.11.0 the event-generator requires Falco 0.37.0 or newer. Previous versions of the event-generator might be compatible with older versions of Falco, however, we do not guarantee it. Usage The full command line documentation is here.