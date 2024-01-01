Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
ARM TrustZone is a security technology that provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors, separating them from the normal world to protect sensitive data and processes. It offers a hardware-based isolation mechanism to ensure confidentiality and integrity of the system.
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.