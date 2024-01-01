5 tools and resources
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.