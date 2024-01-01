NEW

Hindsight 0 ( 0 ) Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicschrome

WitnessMe 0 ( 0 ) Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability. Vulnerability Management Free webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome