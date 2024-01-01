chrome

Hindsight

Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicschrome
Real Sandbox Containers

Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
containerssandboxchrome
WitnessMe

Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.

Vulnerability Management
Free
webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome
Chrome URL Dumper

Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromebrowserdatabaseurlsecurity
ChromeFreak

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis