Okta Customer Identity Cloud is a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution designed to help businesses manage and secure customer identities across digital properties. It offers features such as: 1. Universal Login: Customizable login experiences without coding 2. Passwordless authentication: Enables secure login using biometrics or security keys 3. Social Login: Allows users to sign in using their social media accounts 4. Progressive Profiling: Gradually collects user information over time 5. Bot Detection: Identifies and prevents automated attacks 6. Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Provides intelligent access based on user behavior 7. Actions & Extensibility: Allows customization of identity flows 8. Organizations: Supports multi-tenancy for SaaS applications 9. Attack Protection: Includes features like breached password detection and suspicious IP throttling 10. Enterprise Connections: Facilitates integration with enterprise identity providers The platform aims to improve customer acquisition and retention, enhance data collection, prevent fraud, and increase developer efficiency. It supports both consumer and SaaS applications, offering deployment options on private or public clouds.