ALTERNATIVES

CTF Writeups Collection 0 ( 0 ) Collection of CTF writeups from September 2018 onwards, including various CTFs and HackTheBox. Miscellaneous Free ctf

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free azureblue-teamterraformwindowslabansible

GitHub 0 ( 0 ) A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects. Miscellaneous Free devopsgithubcollaboration