urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys

Use the kernel's CSPRNG like FreeBSD's for generating crypto keys as it has access to raw device entropy, promises not to share state between applications, and ensures not to provide random data before being seeded. Userspace CSPRNGs have led to numerous randomness failures in the past.