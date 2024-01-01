urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.
Use the kernel's CSPRNG like FreeBSD's for generating crypto keys as it has access to raw device entropy, promises not to share state between applications, and ensures not to provide random data before being seeded. Userspace CSPRNGs have led to numerous randomness failures in the past.
A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.
A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.