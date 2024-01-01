Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tutorial demonstrates how Kubernetes Engine security features can be used to grant varying levels of privilege to applications, based on their particular requirements. When configuring security, applications should be granted the smallest set of privileges that still allows them to operate correctly. In a Kubernetes cluster, these privileges can be grouped into the following broad levels: Host access: describes what permissions an application has on its host node, outside of its container. This is controlled via Pod and Container security contexts, as well as AppArmor profiles. Network access: describes what other resources or workloads an application can access via the network.