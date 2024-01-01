LambdaGuard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool designed to create asset visibility and provide actionable results. It provides a meaningful overview in terms of statistical analysis, AWS service dependencies and configuration checks from the security perspective. Requirements: * Python 3.6+ * Java 11 (optional for SonarQube) Install: * From PyPI: pip3 install lambdaguard * From Github: git clone https://github.com/Skyscanner/lambdaguard cd lambdaguard sudo make install AWS Access: * You will need a set of AWS access keys and permissions to run LambdaGuard. * Create a profile in ~/.aws/credentials with the newly created keys. * Alternatively, you can use the keys directly as CLI arguments (not recommended). Run: * lambdaguard --help * lambdaguard --function arn:aws:lambda:function * lambdaguard --input function-arns.txt * lambdaguard --output /tmp/lambdaguard * lambdaguard --profile LambdaGuardProf