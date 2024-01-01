Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool designed to create asset visibility and provide actionable results. It provides a meaningful overview in terms of statistical analysis, AWS service dependencies and configuration checks from the security perspective. Requirements: * Python 3.6+ * Java 11 (optional for SonarQube) Install: * From PyPI: pip3 install lambdaguard * From Github: git clone https://github.com/Skyscanner/lambdaguard cd lambdaguard sudo make install AWS Access: * You will need a set of AWS access keys and permissions to run LambdaGuard. * Create a profile in ~/.aws/credentials with the newly created keys. * Alternatively, you can use the keys directly as CLI arguments (not recommended). Run: * lambdaguard --help * lambdaguard --function arn:aws:lambda:function * lambdaguard --input function-arns.txt * lambdaguard --output /tmp/lambdaguard * lambdaguard --profile LambdaGuardProf
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.