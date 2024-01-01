identity-and-access-management

7 tools and resources

NEW

Zoho Vault Logo

Zoho Vault

0 (0)

Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
password-managementpasswordsidentity-and-access-managementaws-credentials
Ploy Logo

Ploy

0 (0)

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
identity-and-access-managementiamautomationworkflow-automation

Admin Free Active Directory and Windows, Part 1

0 (0)

Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.

Training and Resources
Free
active-directoryidentity-and-access-managementcybersecurity
Active Directory Control Paths Logo

Active Directory Control Paths

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
cybersecurityidentity-and-access-managementiamrbac
OpenIAM Logo

OpenIAM

0 (0)

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
identity-and-access-managementiampamapplication-securityintegration

Azure Security

0 (0)

Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azuresecurityidentity-and-access-managementthreat-protectionsecurity-monitoringcloud-security
ConsoleMe Logo

ConsoleMe

0 (0)

A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management