zero-trust

4 tools and resources

NEW

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionzero-trustransomwaremalwaremachine-learning
Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management Logo

Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management

0 (0)

A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms

Endpoint Security
Free
asset-inventorycompliancezero-trust
Xcitium Enterprise Platform Logo

Xcitium Enterprise Platform

0 (0)

Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityzero-trustedrsocransomware-prevention
ThreatLocker Platform Logo

ThreatLocker Platform

0 (0)

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Application Security
Free
endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis