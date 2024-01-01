Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
Portable PHP password hashing framework (phpass) is a public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications, providing secure password hashing functionality. phpass was released in 2005 and gained popularity in 2007 for its enhanced security features compared to raw MD5 usage.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.
Audio file steganography tool
Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.
A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.
Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.