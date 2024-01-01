A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
AWS-fast-fixes is a collection of scripts designed to quickly enable security and compliance features that are not enabled by default in AWS accounts. These scripts help AWS customers to easily opt-in to essential security settings, ensuring a more secure cloud environment.
Detailed analysis of the event-stream incident and actions taken by npm Security.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.