lab

5 tools and resources

NEW

Detection Lab Logo

Detection Lab

0 (0)

A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamlabvagrantwindows
Gh0st Networks News Feed Logo

Gh0st Networks News Feed

0 (0)

Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.

Blogs and News
Free
ctfvpnlabnewssecurity
BlueTeam.Lab Logo

BlueTeam.Lab

0 (0)

A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows
GOAD Logo

GOAD

0 (0)

Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestlab
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29 Logo

Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

0 (0)

Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.

Miscellaneous
Free
cloud-securityterraformlabdockersshkey-management