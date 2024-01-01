NEW

Detection Lab 0 ( 0 ) A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabvagrantwindows

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows