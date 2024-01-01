5 tools and resources
A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.
Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.
A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.
Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.