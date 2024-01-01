Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.
The Security Datasets project is an open-source initiative that contributes malicious and benign datasets, from different platforms, to the infosec community to expedite data analysis and threat research. It aims to provide open portable datasets, facilitate adversary techniques simulation, enable security analysts to test their skills with real data, improve detection analytics testing, and help data scientists with labeled and unlabeled data for research and feature development. Additionally, it assists in mapping datasets to other open-source projects and provides datasets for events like Capture The Flags (CTFs) and hackathons.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.