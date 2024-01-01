InsightConnect Plugins

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
Welcome to the open source plugins repository for Rapid7 InsightConnect. Plugin development documentation can be found at https://docs.rapid7.com/insightconnect/getting-started and a full list of all plugins available for InsightConnect can be found at the Rapid7 Extension Library. Contributing: Please see our contribution guide for contributing changes back to this repository.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.