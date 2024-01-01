A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy
LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults, designed for creating reproducible builds and running clustered applications like Docker or Kubernetes. It is completely stateless, but allows for persistent storage attachment, and is managed by external tooling such as Infrakit or deploykit.
A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy
MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.