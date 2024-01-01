LinuxKit Logo

LinuxKit

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults, designed for creating reproducible builds and running clustered applications like Docker or Kubernetes. It is completely stateless, but allows for persistent storage attachment, and is managed by external tooling such as Infrakit or deploykit.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

ALTERNATIVES