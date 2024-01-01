A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
django-admin-honeypot is a fake Django admin login screen to log and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access. This app was inspired by discussion in and around Paul McMillan's security talk at DjangoCon 2011. Author: Derek Payton Version: 1.1.0 License: MIT Documentation: http://django-admin-honeypot.readthedocs.io
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.