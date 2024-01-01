django-admin-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

django-admin-honeypot is a fake Django admin login screen to log and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access. This app was inspired by discussion in and around Paul McMillan's security talk at DjangoCon 2011. Author: Derek Payton Version: 1.1.0 License: MIT Documentation: http://django-admin-honeypot.readthedocs.io