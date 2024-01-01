Docker's Actuary Logo

Docker's Actuary is an application that checks for dozens of common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production. Actuary takes in a checklist of items to check, and automates the running, inspecting and aggregation of the results. Actuary is an evolution of DockerBench, with a focus on the creation, sharing and reuse of different security profiles by the Docker security community. To run Actuary, you simply have to provide a checklist file or hash, and it will do the rest.

