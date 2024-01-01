Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
Docker's Actuary is an application that checks for dozens of common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production. Actuary takes in a checklist of items to check, and automates the running, inspecting and aggregation of the results. Actuary is an evolution of DockerBench, with a focus on the creation, sharing and reuse of different security profiles by the Docker security community. To run Actuary, you simply have to provide a checklist file or hash, and it will do the rest.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.