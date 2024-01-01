AWS Config Rules Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules. Contributions welcome. Instructions for leveraging these rules are below. Please review each rule carefully and test within your dev/test environment before integrating into production. Getting started with the development of AWS Config Rules See the CONTRIBUTING.md. Related Projects: RDK (Rule Development Kit) - https://github.com/awslabs/aws-config-rdk RDKLib (Library to run rules at scale) - https://github.com/awslabs/aws-config-rdklib Config Rules Engine (Deploy and manage Rules at scale) - https://github.com/awslabs/aws-config-engine-for-compliance-as-code Deploy one of the Config rules of this repo. Whenever the rules are created with RDK, you can leverage the RDK tool to deploy the rule in your AWS account. You can spot those rules by the fact that 1) they have their own directory, and 2) there is a parameters.json file. With the RDK: In your working folder, git clone https://github.com/awslabs/aws-config-rules cd python rdk deploy NAME_OF_THE_RULE Manually: You can use the sample functions in this repository to create Config rules that evaluate the configuration settings of your AWS resources.