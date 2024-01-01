Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. It collects and correlates system events, allowing for advanced threat detection and incident response. Kunai is designed to work seamlessly with Linux namespaces and container technologies, providing visibility into containerized environments. Kunai's kernel components are written in eBPF and run as probes, collecting relevant information for security monitoring. The collected data is then passed to a userland program for re-ordering, enriching, and correlating events. Kunai is built using Rust and the Aya library, and is available as a standalone binary that includes both the eBPF probes and the userland program. Kunai provides a range of features, including event sorting, on-host correlation, and event enrichment. It also supports Linux namespaces and container technologies, allowing for monitoring of containerized environments. Kunai is designed to be highly customizable, with a focus on ease of use and scalability. Kunai is available under an open-source license and is compatible with a wide range of Linux distributions.