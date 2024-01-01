A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. It collects and correlates system events, allowing for advanced threat detection and incident response. Kunai is designed to work seamlessly with Linux namespaces and container technologies, providing visibility into containerized environments. Kunai's kernel components are written in eBPF and run as probes, collecting relevant information for security monitoring. The collected data is then passed to a userland program for re-ordering, enriching, and correlating events. Kunai is built using Rust and the Aya library, and is available as a standalone binary that includes both the eBPF probes and the userland program. Kunai provides a range of features, including event sorting, on-host correlation, and event enrichment. It also supports Linux namespaces and container technologies, allowing for monitoring of containerized environments. Kunai is designed to be highly customizable, with a focus on ease of use and scalability. Kunai is available under an open-source license and is compatible with a wide range of Linux distributions.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.