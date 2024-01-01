@hapi/bourne 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection. Bourne is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components. If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together. Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support. Useful resources include documentation, API version status, changelog, project policies, and free and commercial support options.