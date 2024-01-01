@hapi/bourne

A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection. Bourne is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components. If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together. Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support. Useful resources include documentation, API version status, changelog, project policies, and free and commercial support options.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands