AWS Firewall Manager Logo

AWS Firewall Manager

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

AWS Firewall Manager allows you to centrally configure and manage firewall rules across multiple AWS accounts. Use a central administrator account to deploy managed rules, such as pre-configured WAF rules, and automatically enforce your defined security policies.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurityfirewallwafsecurity-policiescloud-security

ALTERNATIVES