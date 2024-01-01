Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
AWS Firewall Manager allows you to centrally configure and manage firewall rules across multiple AWS accounts. Use a central administrator account to deploy managed rules, such as pre-configured WAF rules, and automatically enforce your defined security policies.
Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.