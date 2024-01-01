Stack Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A port of Rack::Honeypot to Stack for PHP. This middleware acts as a spam trap, inserting a hidden text field into every form that spambots will want to fill in, but is not used by the app. It checks incoming requests for unexpected values in the field, booting spambots to a dead end blank page. Options can be passed to customize the behavior.