Varna Logo

Varna

0 (0)

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler Logo

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

0 (0)

A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awslambdaiamsecurity
Watchmen Logo

Watchmen

0 (0)

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
AWS Security Architectures Logo

AWS Security Architectures

0 (0)

A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.

Security Operations
Free
awsssmlambdaec2
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo

AWS Assume Role Helper

0 (0)

A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-credentialsaws-cliec2lambda
GDPatrol Logo

GDPatrol

0 (0)

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda