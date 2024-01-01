6 tools and resources
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.