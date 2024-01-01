echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
secure-json-parse is a drop-in replacement for JSON.parse() that provides protection against prototype poisoning by allowing configuration options to handle bad JSON input, such as removing the __proto__ property or constructor.prototype.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.
Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.