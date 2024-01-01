analysis

10 tools and resources

NEW

Android Malware Samples

Android Malware Samples

0 (0)

Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareresearchtestinganalysis
Dark Reading

Dark Reading

0 (0)

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycommunitynewsanalysiscyber-threatsbest-practices
Binkit

Binkit

0 (0)

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
HoneyMalt

HoneyMalt

0 (0)

Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotmysqlkippoanalysis
SecurityWeek

SecurityWeek

0 (0)

SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsanalysisthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
Enjarify by Google

Enjarify by Google

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikanalysis
peepdf

peepdf

0 (0)

A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.

Digital Forensics
Free
pdfsecurityanalysisfile-analysismetadatajavascriptshellcode
SandboxAPI

SandboxAPI

0 (0)

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis
OSXCollector

OSXCollector

0 (0)

OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.

Digital Forensics
Free
osxforensiccollectionanalysispython
Spam Honeypot Tool

Spam Honeypot Tool

0 (0)

A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam

Honeypots
Free
honeypotanalysis