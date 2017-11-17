ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A low/zero interaction ssh authentication logging honeypot. Structured logging ssh-auth-logger logs all authentication attempts as json making it easy to consume in other tools. No more ugly openssh log parsing vulnerabilities. This is normally logged on one line { "client_version": "SSH-2.0-libssh2_1.4.3", "destinationServicename": "sshd", "dpt": "22", "dst": "192.168.1.2", "duser": "root", "level": "info", "msg": "Request with password", "password": "P@ssword1", "product": "ssh-auth-logger", "server_version": "SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_5.3", "spt": "38624", "src": "192.168.1.4", "time": "2017-11-17T19:16:37-05:00" }