9 tools and resources
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.