httpscreenshot 0 ( 0 ) A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites Network Security Free httpscurltestingdebugging

VHostScan 0 ( 0 ) A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017. Vulnerability Management Free httphttps

express-enforces-ssl 0 ( 0 ) A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS. Miscellaneous Free expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance

Redirecting 0 ( 0 ) A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs. Application Security Free redirectionhttphttps

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson

ffuf 0 ( 0 ) Fast web fuzzer written in Go Honeypots Free gofuzzinghttphttpsftp