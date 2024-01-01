https

9 tools and resources

NEW

httpscreenshot

0 (0)

A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites

Network Security
Free
httpscurltestingdebugging
VHostScan

0 (0)

A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.

Vulnerability Management
Free
httphttps
express-enforces-ssl

0 (0)

A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.

Miscellaneous
Free
expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance
Redirecting

0 (0)

A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.

Application Security
Free
redirectionhttphttps
Certbot

0 (0)

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
ssltlshttpssecurity
Heralding

0 (0)

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
Free
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
ffuf

0 (0)

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Honeypots
Free
gofuzzinghttphttpsftp
URL Redirect from www to non-www

0 (0)

Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.

Application Security
Free
sslhttpssecurityredirection
mitmproxy

0 (0)

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.

Network Security
Free
proxyssltlshttphttps