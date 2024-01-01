PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 is a pocket reference guide that provides a comprehensive list of useful PowerShell cmdlets and techniques for various tasks such as file management, process management, network operations, and system administration. It also covers PowerShell basics, launching PowerShell, and using elevated sessions. This cheat sheet is a valuable resource for pentesters and security professionals, covering topics like conducting a ping sweep, port scanning, fetching files via HTTP, and modifying Windows firewall rules. It also provides examples of how to use PowerShell for post-exploitation activities. The guide provides a concise and well-structured overview of PowerShell capabilities, making it easier for users to learn and master this powerful tool.