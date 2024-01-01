A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 is a pocket reference guide that provides a comprehensive list of useful PowerShell cmdlets and techniques for various tasks such as file management, process management, network operations, and system administration. It also covers PowerShell basics, launching PowerShell, and using elevated sessions. This cheat sheet is a valuable resource for pentesters and security professionals, covering topics like conducting a ping sweep, port scanning, fetching files via HTTP, and modifying Windows firewall rules. It also provides examples of how to use PowerShell for post-exploitation activities. The guide provides a concise and well-structured overview of PowerShell capabilities, making it easier for users to learn and master this powerful tool.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.