cis

12 tools and resources

NEW

Docker Bench for Security Logo

Docker Bench for Security

0 (0)

A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecuritybenchmarkcisdocker-security
CIS Benchmarks Audit Logo

CIS Benchmarks Audit

0 (0)

A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditpythonscript
The Practical Linux Hardening Guide Logo

The Practical Linux Hardening Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.

Training and Resources
Free
cisnistpci-dsslinuxhardeningsecurity
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

0 (0)

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
drydock Logo

drydock

0 (0)

Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecurity-auditpythoncisbenchmark
LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting Logo

LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting

0 (0)

A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditshell-script
aws-security-benchmark Logo

aws-security-benchmark

0 (0)

A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1

Vulnerability Management
Free
awsaws-securitycisbenchmark
PrismX Logo

PrismX

0 (0)

Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycisjiradjangoredis
ThreatLocker Platform Logo

ThreatLocker Platform

0 (0)

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Application Security
Free
endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Logo

SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

Guides and eBooks
Free
ciscomplianceicsindustrial-control-systemsnistrisk-management
kube-bench Logo

kube-bench

0 (0)

Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritybenchmarkciskubernetes-securitycompliance
Lockdown Enterprise Logo

Lockdown Enterprise

0 (0)

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

GRC
Free
compliancecisansible