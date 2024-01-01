12 tools and resources
A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.
A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.
A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.